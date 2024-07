Share:













During russia's combined missile attack on Ukraine on July 8, air defense shot down 30 of the 38 missiles launched.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, in Telegram.

Around 10 a.m., the russians launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles.

In total, according to preliminary data, the russian military launched 38 missiles of various types:

one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

four Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

one 3M22 Zircon cruise missile;

13 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

two Kh-22 cruise missiles;

three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles.

Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 30 enemy missiles:

one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

three Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that people are under rubble in the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged by russian missile attack on July 8, and the exact number of injured and killed is currently unknown. He emphasized that it is very important that the world is not silent about it now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 8, air defense was operating in Kyiv due to a massive missile attack by the aggressor state. Falling debris was recorded in 7 districts: in Solomyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiyivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Children's hospital Okhmatdyt, houses, an enterprise, an office building were damaged.

In Kyiv, the Okhmatdyt children's hospital was damaged by russian shelling.

The number of people killed as a result of the russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv on the morning of July 8 has increased to 7.