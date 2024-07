Share:













Emergency and rescue operations on the territory of the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv have been completed.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Emergency and rescue operations on the territory of Okhmatdyt in Kyiv has been completed. As a result of the russian attack on this location, 2 people were killed, 32 injured sought medical help. 8 children were hospitalized with injuries. A day of continuous and selfless work. Thank you to everyone who helped, rescued, supported. The incredible strength of the unity of Ukrainians," he wrote.

In general, according to his data, as of now, 29 people, including 4 children, were killed and 117 people were injured, including 10 children, in Kyiv as a result of russian strikes on July 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine established that on July 8, the aggressor country of russia hit the National Children's Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv with an Kh-101 missile.

The government is looking for new locations for the relocation of employees and patients of Okhmatdyt.