United States will not lift ban on strikes deep into russian territory with American weapons even after enemy

Share:













Copied



The policy of the United States regarding strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the territory of the russian federation with American weapons has not changed.

This was stated by John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, at a briefing in the White House, Hromadske reports.

A representative of the U.S. presidential administration was asked whether Washington plans to lift restrictions on the AFU on strikes deep into the territory of the russian federation after the massive russian attack on Ukraine on July 8, in particular after the targeted strike on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

In response, Kirby said that as of today, the United States does not plan to lift such restrictions.

"There are no changes in U.S. policy. Ukraine may continue to use American weapons for strikes near the border with the russian federation. This is still the case," said a representative of the White House.

As the Washington Post previously reported, the United States has limited the use of American weapons for strikes against the russian federation. The AFU are prohibited from attacking targets at a distance of more than 100 km from the border and hitting key russian airfields.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian officials said that the United States has prohibited Ukraine from firing more than 100 kilometers deep into russian territory.