Migrant workers walk to the platform to get on the train D4881 at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Quanchao.

Migrant workers walk to the platform to get on the train D4881 at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Quanchao.

Share:













Copied



Migrant workers from China's rural areas enjoyed higher incomes and better living conditions in 2023, official data shows.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In 2023, migrant workers in the country earned an average of 4,780 yuan (about 672.6 U.S. dollars) per month, an increase of 3.6 percent year on year, according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Their per-capita living space in cities climbed 1.4 square meters to 24 square meters last year, says the report.

The report also shows that China's migrant worker population stood at 297.53 million last year, an increase of 1.91 million over the previous year.