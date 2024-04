Share:













Overnight into Thursday, April 11, the Kyiv Region was massively attacked by kamikaze drones and missiles. The occupiers attacked the object of critical infrastructure.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

"The air alert lasted for more than 5 hours. Unfortunately, during the air alert, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked in the Kyiv Region. So far, no information has been received about the injured and the killed. All emergency services are on site, the fire is being extinguished at the facility," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine at night. In particular, the launch of Kinzhal missiles was recorded.

The missile attack was traditionally preceded by the launches of Shaheds. And already at 01:12 a.m., the departure of about 9 Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast) was recorded. Around 05:00 a.m., the first cruise missiles entered the airspace of Ukraine from the north. Also at 05:57 a.m. the Air Force recorded the launch of Kinzhal missiles.

Roughly, the enemy used Kh-101/555 cruise missiles, Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, S-300/S-400 guided anti-aircraft missiles, strike UAVs of the Shahed type and guided air missiles Kh-59/35.

Earlier, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Cherniak, stated that the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation used recently manufactured missiles during massive strikes on the energy sector of Ukraine. One or two more attacks are possible in the coming weeks.