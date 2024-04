Russians must see that Ukrainians are ready to defend themselves - Zelenskyy familiarized himself with progres

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, April 9, during a working trip to the Kharkiv Region, got acquainted with the construction of defense structures and fortifications near the border with the aggressor state of russia.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kharkiv Region is a very important axis. We must be prepared. And the russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves. And so that our people understand that Ukraine is prepared if the enemy tries to advance," the President emphasized.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, noted that the fortifications consist of an extensive system of trenches, dugouts and other types of shelters, and barrier lines are being set up in the region: concrete pyramids, "dragon's teeth", and anti-tank ditches.

The message states that the project for the construction of fortifications was developed by the Ministry of Defense, taking into account the experience of fighters on the first line of defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, Zelenskyy familiarized himself with the construction of fortifications in the Chernihiv Region.

On March 27, during a working trip to the Sumy Region, Zelenskyy familiarized himself with the progress of the construction of fortifications near the city of Sumy.

On April 2, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated another UAH 5.6 billion for the construction of fortifications. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the government has already allocated UAH 20 billion for the construction of fortifications this year.

On March 11, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they heard a report on the pace of construction of new defense lines. Zelenskyy noted that the protection of three lanes 2,000 km long is a large-scale task, but now the pace is good and he expects it to be completed on time.