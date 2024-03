Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a working trip to the Sumy Region got acquainted with the construction of fortifications near the city of Sumy.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Sumy Region, the construction of fortifications continues. I examined trenches, dugouts, fire and command and observation posts. We strengthen our defense. Thank you to everyone involved in this work," he wrote.

According to the message of the Office of the President, Zelenskyy was told about a typical project for the construction of a platoon stronghold. It provides, in particular, the presence of reinforced concrete structures, places of fire for tanks and IFVs, a shelter made of corrugated steel. An important element is also a strip of non-explosive barriers to deter enemy equipment.

In the Sumy Region, Zelenskyy also visited the location of the 117th separate territorial defense brigade and a military hospital.

Zelenskyy heard reports of the commander of the operational and tactical group "Siversk" Major General Dmytro Krasylnykov and the brigade commander - Colonel Maksym Aksamytovskyi on the operational situation in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the brigade and interaction with neighboring units.

The commander of the 117th separate brigade of the territorial defense reported on the ratio of forces, equipment and weapons, informed about the peculiarities and dynamics of the use of guided aerial bombs by the enemy. During the meeting, the President discussed with the commanders the need for means of combating this type of weapons.

Zelenskyy was told about the organization of defense on three lines of frontiers, the actual needs for weapons and equipment were discussed. The President also examined the command post of the brigade, in particular the branch of the support forces, the department of air defense work, and the decision-making point.

Zelenskyy spoke with the defenders of Ukraine and thanked them for their daily service during the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, a report was heard on the pace of construction of defense lines, the task is to provide protection in three strips 2,000 km long. Zelenskyy noted that it is a large-scale task, but now the pace is good and he expects to complete the arrangement in time.

On March 8, the Ministry of Defense reported that engineering work on the construction of defense lines is underway at an accelerated pace.