Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, April 5, during a working trip to the Chernihiv Region got acquainted with the construction of fortifications.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy examined reinforced concrete structures, trenches, dugouts, fire sites, trenches for APCs, an anti-tank ditch. The stronghold inspected by the President is equipped with non-explosive barriers to deter enemy equipment.

Zelenskyy was informed about the construction of three lines of defense lines in the region.

According to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, capital fortification is being built up in the region, in particular, a continuous strip of non-explosive obstacles, minefields and an extensive network of strongholds have been created all along the border with russia and belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated another UAH 5.6 billion for the construction of fortifications. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UAH 20 billion has already been allocated by the government for the construction of fortifications this year.

On March 11, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, at which, in particular, they heard a report on the pace of construction of new defense lines. Zelenskyy noted that the protection of three lanes 2,000 km long is a large-scale task, but now the pace is good and he expects it to complete in time.

On March 27, Zelenskyy during a working trip to the Sumy Region got acquainted with the construction of fortifications near the city of Sumy.