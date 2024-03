Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, March 11, held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they heard a report on the pace of construction of defense lines, the task is to provide protection in three strips 2,000 km long.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An important theme is fortification. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's report on the pace of construction of new defense lines. Protection in three strips 2,000 kilometers long is a large-scale task, but now the pace is good. I look forward to the timely completion," he said.

The Staff also heard detailed reports from the command on the situation on the battlefield, in particular on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and southern axes, on the operations of the Marine Corps.

In addition, the reports of Defense Minister Rustem Umierov and the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn on providing the front with everything necessary, in particular about the actual and future arrival of shells, missiles and other weapons, as well as their own production, were heard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 8, the Ministry of Defense reported that engineering work on the construction of defense lines is being carried out at an accelerated pace.

The co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction in the parliament, Iryna Herashchenko, said that the monomajority canceled the plenary meetings of the Verkhovna Rada on March 6-8, parliamentarians from the pro-government Servant of the People faction went to military positions to make a report on fortifications for the U.S. Senate.

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia commented on the cancellation of meetings of the Rada, noting that from now on the MPs of the faction will work more with the military, now there is an urgent and important task for parliamentarians, which directly affects assistance from partners.