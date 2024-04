Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated another UAH 5.6 billion for the construction of fortifications.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government has already allocated UAH 20 billion for the construction of reliable fortifications this year. Today we add another UAH 5.6 billion," he said.

Shmyhal noted that of these, UAH 1.1 billion will be sent for the construction of fortifications in the Donetsk Region, more than UAH 1 billion for the Zaporizhzhia Region, UAH 1.5 billion for the Sumy Region, UAH 300 million for the Mykolaiv Region and UAH 400 million for the Kherson Region.

"Work is in 24/7 mode. All this is needed to strengthen our defense and protect our soldiers," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they heard a report on the pace of construction of new defense lines. Zelenskyy noted that the defense of three lanes 2 thousand km long is a large-scale task, but now the pace is good and he expects to complete it in time.

On March 27, Zelenskyy during a working trip to the Sumy Region examined the construction of fortifications near the city of Sumy.