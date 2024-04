Russia lures young girls from Africa to work at factory for production of Shaheds

Russia attracts girls from African countries to work at an enterprise in the Republic of Tatarstan, where a factory for the production of Shahed-type kamikaze drones is located. They are forced to accept such work because of their vulnerable position.

This was reported by the American radio company Voice of America with reference to the investigation of russian journalists.

According to investigators, russian foreign media such as Sputnik and RT (Russia Today) have recently increased their activity in African countries, where they are trying to create a positive image of russia.

At the same time, the journalists discovered that through the russian media, the Kremlin began distributing advertisements that allow recruiting labor in African countries.

For such actions, for example, the special economic zone Alabuga was noticed. It is located in the Republic of Tatarstan, where the factory for the production of drones of the Shahed type is located.

On its page in the social network X (formerly Twitter), it actively advertises vacancies for "operators" and "technicians" who are engaged in the production of what is called "boats" in Alabuga.

At the same time, on one of the advertising banners, you can see a person holding an object visually similar to the wing of a drone.

"Alabuga Start" participants are required to work more than study. In a nearby facility, students are involved in the mass production of what the college calls "boats." 6/ pic.twitter.com/T8TI4tsEox — Oleksandr Polianichev (@OPolianichev) April 4, 2024

Another ad, for example, offers African women between the ages of 18 and 22 a job at a "composite materials" plant. For their work, they are promised a salary of USD 580 and above.

Russian journalists point out that for Africans such a salary has an extremely attractive appearance, because the average salary in a number of African countries ranges from USD 45 to USD 290.

At the same time, this method turned out to be not very effective, so they also began to recruit African women through the dating apps Tinder and Badu.

It is noted that the students of Alabuga Polytechnic took part in this recruitment.

"Students tricked African girls, inviting them to go to russia to study together, and then informed them that they were already "in place" and waiting for them there. Only young women under 22 were invited," the message reads.

For example, in the fall of 2022, the russians managed to lure about two dozen girls from Africa. They were isolated from the rest of the students of Alabuga Polytechnic by building separate rooms for them to live and study.

At first, they were involved in "dirty work" - washing the floor and cleaning up garbage. But then African women began to be massively involved in the production of drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, Ukrainian drones attacked the russian city of Yelabuga. There is an enterprise that produces Shahed drones.

It will be recalled that, according to British intelligence analysts, the attack on the Yelabuga plant indicates Ukraine's transition to a new stage of the war against russia.

We also wrote that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed involvement in the attack on the Shahed factory.