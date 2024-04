Share:













The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that during the attacks on objects in russian Tatarstan, foreign-made weapons were not used. And one of the buildings near the enterprise was hit by russian air defense.

He stated this in a comment to Radio Svoboda.

"We will not officially confirm or deny. But we see that the rumble and blasts on the territory of the aggressor state continue, continue precisely at military facilities that are directly involved in Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine," said Andrii Yusov.

He added that one of the enterprises that was attacked was production for the assembly of UAVs. Also, according to Yusov, one of the buildings near the enterprise was hit by russian air defense.

"Yes, we are talking, in particular, about the enterprise for assembling Shaheds or the so-called "Gerans.” And, in fact, the targets were hit. An interesting point is that part of the destruction of other neighboring facilities was the result of the Russian so-called air defense, missile defense. This is not the first time. Trying to shoot down some other targets, they tend to hurt themselves the most," Yusov said.

At the same time, Yusov did not specify exactly with what the objects on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation, which are more than a thousand kilometers from Ukraine, were attacked. But he stressed that no foreign-made weapons were used during the strikes. At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian drone industry is "developing very dynamically."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced a drone attack on a russian factory for the assembly of strike drones of the Shahed type.

Also, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War said that a drone attack on the Taneco refinery in the city of Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan on April 2, indicates a fracture in Ukraine's strategy to strike objects in the deep rear of the russian federation.