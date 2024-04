Share:













The russian plant for the assembly of Shahed-type attack drones was attacked by drones. Production is located a thousand kilometers from Ukraine in the Republic of Tatarstan.

This was reported by Ukrinform on Tuesday, April 2, citing a source in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"They attacked the Shahed kamikaze drone assembly plant. The russians label them as Geran-2," the report says.

According to the publication from a source in Defense Intelligence, as a result of drone strikes, the factory's production facilities were destroyed. On social networks, eyewitnesses managed to share a video of the consequences of a drone hitting a russian factory.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into March 17, the aggressor country, russia, was massively attacked by drones.

Drones attacked two oil refineries in the Samara Oblast of russia, after which fires broke out at the enterprises.

Earlier, we wrote with reference to our own sources in law enforcement agencies that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the attack on three oil refineries in the russian federation.