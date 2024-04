Ukraine attacks one of largest and newest refineries in russia - Reuters

Taneco refinery is one of the largest and newest in the aggressor state of russia. Ukraine's attack on it was one of the deepest attacks by Ukrainian drones on the territory of the russian federation

It was reported by Reuters on Tuesday, April 2.

Ukraine today launched a drone strike on one of russia's largest oil refineries 1,300 km from the front line and said it had caused significant damage to the enemy's military target. Reuters notes that Tatarstan is a powerful and developed industrial region of the russian federation. According to russian media, a fire broke out at the refinery, which was allegedly extinguished within 20 minutes, “output had not been disrupted.”

Pictures from the scene indicated the drone hit the primary refining unit, CDU-7, at the Taneco refinery. This was one of the deepest attacks of Ukraine's drones on the territory of russia, notes Reuters.

Taneco refinery is one of the largest and newest in russia. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day. A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters in Kyiv that a military target in Tatarstan had suffered significant damage from the Ukrainian-made drone attack.

