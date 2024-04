SSU and Defense Intelligence standing behind new attacks on oil refineries in Tatarstan - sources

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are standing behind the new drone attacks on oil refineries in russian Tatarstan.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

The sources confirmed that the night explosions at the refinery in Tatarstan were a joint operation of the SSU and the Defense Intelligence.

A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the Nizhnekamsk refinery, after which a fire broke out there.

The capacity of this facility was 8 million tons of oil, which is 2.6% of the total annual refining of the russian federation per year.

In addition, this plant is included in the 5 largest refineries of the russian federation.

"We continue to work systematically to ensure that russia has less and less opportunities to finance the war of aggression against Ukraine. We will continue to cut off oxygen to the gas station country in order to minimize the flow of petrodollars to the russian military budget," said the interlocutor from the law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian factory for the assembly of Shahed attack drones was attacked by drones. Production is located a thousand kilometers from Ukraine in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Overnight into March 17, the aggressor country of russia was massively attacked by drones.

Drones attacked two oil refineries in the Samara Oblast of russia, after which fires broke out at the enterprises.

Earlier, we wrote with reference to our own sources in law enforcement agencies that the Security Service of Ukraine was standing behind the attack on three oil refineries in the russian federation.