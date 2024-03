SSU is behind night attacks on top-3 oil refineries in russia - sources

Share:













Copied



The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is behind the night attacks on three oil refineries in russia.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Tonight, the SSU attacked three oil refineries with drones at once - not only in Ryazan, but also in Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod Oblast) and Kirishi (Leningrad Oblast).

Sources confirm that these attacks are a continuation of a series of special operations against enemy oil refineries, which were previously launched by the Security Service of Ukraine.

"We are systematically implementing a carefully calculated strategy to reduce the economic potential of the russian federation. Our task is to deprive the enemy of resources and reduce the flow of oil money and fuel that the russian federation directs directly to the war, to the murders of our citizens," the source adds.

The consequences of the attack were quite significant.

The refineries attacked today are among the top-5 largest plants in the russian federation.

Also, the SSU, together with other representatives of the defense forces, attacked with drones the air base of the russian Air Force in Buturlinovka and the military airfield in Voronezh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, drones attacked an oil plant in the russian city of Ryazan. A fire started after the hit. Drones attacked seven regions of the russian federation at once. Large fires broke out at oil refineries in Oryol and near Novgorod.