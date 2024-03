Share:













Overnight into March 17, the aggressor country of russia was massively attacked by drones.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation reported that air defense "intercepted and destroyed" 35 unmanned aerial vehicles that attacked various regions of the russian federation, reports the russian propaganda agency TASS.

Thus, according to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor, UAVs "were destroyed" over the territories of Moscow (4), Belgorod (3), Kaluga (2), Oryol (1), Rostov (1), Yaroslavl (4), Kursk (3) Oblasts and Krasnodar Krai (17).

In the suburbs of Moscow, two drones were shot down in Domodedovo city district and one each in Ramensky district and Stupino district. It is stated that there are allegedly no destructions and victims.

In the Krasnodar Krai, UAVs attacked the Slavyansk refinery, a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. It is noted that the workers were evacuated, but one person died allegedly due to a heart attack.

Three unmanned aerial vehicles were apparently shot down during an attempt to attack infrastructure facilities in the Kirovsky district of the Kaluga Oblast, another one was destroyed on the outskirts of Kaluga. There are allegedly no casualties or damage.

In the Yaroslavl Oblast, "the attack" of four unmanned aerial vehicles was repelled. There are allegedly no damages or casualties.

It is also stated that air defense forces shot down a drone in the Rostov Oblast, the consequences on the ground are being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Bloomberg agency, attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on russian oil refineries resulted in damage to more than 10% of production facilities.

Earlier, we wrote with reference to our own sources in law enforcement agencies that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the attack on three oil refineries in the russian federation.