Russia again complains about UAV attacks: among other things, two oil refineries were hit

Share:













Copied



Last night and in the morning, "unknown" drones attacked two oil refineries in the Samara Oblast of the russian federation, after the strikes, fires broke out at the enterprises.

This was reported both in the authorities of the Samara Oblast and in social networks.

The attack reportedly took place at 6 a.m. local time.

The first drone attacked the territory of the oil refinery in Syzran. A fire started there.

Currently, the burning area is 500 square meters.

At the same time, several other drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery. A fire also started there, which was extinguished in half an hour.

Meanwhile, the pro-Kremlin authorities call it an "attempted attack" and report that they have "stopped the attempted" attack on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery. No casualties have been reported.

At the same time, it is known that at night an oil refinery in the Lipetsk Oblast was also attacked by drones.

On the territory of the Stanova station (part of the Druzhba oil pipeline), the residues of two detonated aircraft-type UAVs were discovered.