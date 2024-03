Lithuania allocates EUR 35 million for ammunition for Ukraine as part of Czech initiative

The Lithuanian Republic has allocated EUR 35 million for the initiative of the Czech Republic to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries.

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte announced this on X.

“Lithuanian Government has allocated EUR 35 million to buy ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech ammunition initiative. Together, whatever victory takes!” she wrote.

Recall, on February 17, Czech President Peter Pavel said that Prague has found countries that are ready to sell about 800,000 artillery shells.

Then he said that if there are countries that agree to finance the procurement and delivery, then the ammunition can be provided to Ukraine in a very short time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, the Czech Republic and 18 other unnamed countries were able to raise the funds necessary for the procurement and transportation of 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

On March 11, Pavel announced the transfer of 800,000 units of artillery ammunition to Ukraine within a few weeks, if there were no "fundamental problems."

On March 19, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country would try to deliver ammunition to Ukraine "as quickly as possible."