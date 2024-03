Share:













Copied



The Czech Republic will try to deliver ammunition to Ukraine "as fast as possible."

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has stated this.

"The production of the required number of shells will take time. This requires an increase in our production capacity. But Ukraine needs shells now. We can't wait for European companies, so we're trying to find ammunition wherever we can. Get it to Ukraine as fast as possible. But in parallel we increase our own capacities," he said.

Pavel expects that in the near future in Europe they will be able to produce the "necessary amount of ammunition."

"In the near future, European companies will be able to produce the necessary amount of ammunition to replenish the reserves of European countries, as well as to provide Ukraine with ammunition if it still needs it in the near future," the Czech President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, it became known that the Czech Republic and 18 other unnamed countries were able to raise the funds necessary to purchase and transport 800,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

On March 11, Pavel announced the transfer of 800,000 units of artillery ammunition to Ukraine within a few weeks, if there were no "fundamental problems."