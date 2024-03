Russians continue to attack Ukrainian positions with guided aerial bombs, but they no longer dare to fly too c

The russians continue to attack Ukrainian positions with guided aerial bombs, but they no longer dare to fly too close.

This was announced by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also reported that yesterday there was combat use against enemy aircraft at a distance of more than 150 km.

"It is not every day that the units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force hunt russian fighters. Just yesterday there was a combat use against enemy aircraft at a distance of more than 150 km. We are working today! We are checking the results of the combat work! Yes, the enemy continues to attack our positions with guided aerial bombs, but fly up one does not dare to get too close," he said.

Oleshchuk noted that after the significant losses of A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and Su-34/Su-35 fighters, the occupiers significantly reduced the number of airstrikes by air defense systems, and there are still no long-range radar detection aircraft in the Sea of Azov and in other directions. which reduces the enemy's radar reconnaissance capabilities.

He also added that, according to his information, certain "discussions" have already begun among russian pilots regarding the decisions of the military leadership to "send them to one end."

"Such conversations, and possibly sabotage, during the execution of tasks by the occupiers, will only increase when the Air Force receives more tools from Western partners to protect our skies from enemy air attacks," Oleshchuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavria axis, Dmytro Lykhoviy, said that during February 2024, 13 russian aircraft, mainly modern Su-34 fighter-bombers, were destroyed, which allowed to reduce the intensity of russian strikes in the Avdiyivka area.

Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed to have shot down 10 russian aircraft, including nine modern Su-35s and Su-34s and an A-50 "flying radar". This means that the russian federation is losing aviation 20 times faster than it is able to replenish.

Thus, on February 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two Su-34 fighter-bombers of the russian occupation army.

The day before, on February 27, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed two russian Su-34 aircraft.

On February 23, the Ukrainian military shot down an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft. Due to the damage, it collapsed in the air and fell on the territory of the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation.