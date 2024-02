Share:













Copied



The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down the second Su-34 fighter bomber of the russian occupation army.

This happened in one of the areas of the front in the east of the country, said the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Today, February 29, is a date that occurs once every four years, but it is already a familiar day for russians with the loss of another aircraft. Minus the Su-34 in the Eastern direction! Thank you for your work!" Oleshchuk said.

As is known, the Su-34 is a multifunctional front-line fighter-bomber designed to strike targets in operational and tactical depth at a distance of 150-600 km from the line of combat.

According to information from open sources, as of 2023, about 105 Su-34s and at least seven Su-34Ms were in service with the russian Aerospace Forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the day before, on February 27, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed two russian Su-34 aircraft.

The day before, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, said that the russians could not fully understand how the Ukrainian defenders of the sky managed to plan the operations, as a result of which seven planes of the aggressor state of the russian federation were destroyed during the last week.