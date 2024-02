Share:













The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft "Shmel” (Bumblebee).

Oleshchuk announced this on his official Telegram channel.

"A-50 with the call sign "Bayan" has reached! I congratulate the invaders on the “Defender of the Fatherland Day"! One should celebrate at home and so as not to tear their Bayan!” the commander wrote.

Oleshchuk thanked the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and "everyone who provided the result."

Recall that a few hours ago it became known that on the territory of the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation the russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft "Shmel” (Bumblebee) crashed.

According to information from both Ukrainian and russian sources, the aircraft flew in the area of ​ ​ the Sea of ​ Azov.

Numerous videos that have been shared on social media show the plane descending before the crash, literally crumbling in the air.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this is the second A-50 aircraft lost by the russians since the beginning of the year. Last month, the Ukrainian military shot down a similar aircraft over the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

Along with it, a flying command post based on the Іl-22 aircraft was damaged. The crew managed to fly to the territory of the russian federation and land at the airport of Anapa.