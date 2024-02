Share:













Over the past 10 days, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 10 russian planes in response to russia's brazen use of its aircraft. However, this could deplete the supply of missiles for Western systems.

The American publication Forbes writes about it.

Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed to have shot down 10 russian aircraft, including nine modern Su-35s and Su-34s and an A-50 "flying radar". This means that the russian federation is losing aviation 20 times faster than it is able to replenish.

"It is not clear how the Ukrainians shoot down so many planes. Perhaps the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred some of the American Patriot launchers to mobile air defense groups, which are able to move quickly near the front line and strike russian planes with PAC-2 missiles. Then they quickly change their location and avoid counterattacks in such a way," the publication said.

Western analysts believe that the russian A-50 plane, which was 160 kilometers from the coast, was shot down by a Soviet S-200 missile system. However, there are western anti-aircraft systems of the NASAMS type on the front line.

"If there is a risk in such an approach, it lies in the fact that Patriot and NASAMS use American-made missiles, and the United States did not provide Ukraine with any ammunition last December," the analysts write and emphasize that at this rate the Armed Forces of Ukraine may run out of missiles for air defense.

The activity of russian planes near the front line is attributed to the fact that the russian army, which has just captured Avdiyivka, continues to advance, and the planes provide air support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Forbes previously published an article in which it is said that the battles for Avdiyivka showed the effectiveness of the mass use of guided aerial bombs to destroy the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Now the occupiers are launching guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft on the Kharkiv Region.