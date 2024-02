Share:













The defense forces of Ukraine shot down the second Su-34 fighter-bomber of the russian occupation army for today. This happened on one of the sections of the front in the east of the country.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on Telegram.

"At about 2 p.m. we worked on another Su-34. The direction is the same! The goal is unchanged!" Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the russians should think about ending the "air meat assaults" amid the losses they have suffered recently.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the second Su-34 aircraft of the russian occupiers in a day. Photo: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A little later, Oleshchuk published a photo, which, it is claimed, shows the falling Su-34 of the invaders.

falling Su-34 of the russian occupiers. Photo: t.me/MykolaOleshchuk/

Su-34 is a multifunctional front-line fighter-bomber designed to hit targets at operational and tactical depth at a distance of 150−600 km from the line of contact.

According to open sources, as of 2023, about 105 Su-34 and at least 7 Su-34M were in service with the Aerospace Forces of the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, February 27, the Ukrainian military shot down a Su-34 fighter bomber of the russians on one of the front lines in the east of Ukraine.

We also reported that on February 23, the Ukrainian military shot down an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft. From the damage it fell apart in the air and fell on the territory of the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation.