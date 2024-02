Share:













Copied



The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv continued the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.4 billion. After paying bail he can be released from the pretrial detention center.

The court made such a decision on February 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, the court reduced Kolomoiskyi's bail as an alternative to arrest from UAH 3 billion to UAH 2.65 billion.

During the trial regarding the extension of the preventive measure, Kolomoiskyi stated that PrivatBank cannot be the injured party in his case.

During the trial, the businessman's lawyers noted that the testimony of some witnesses in the case "spilled".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi agreed to provide the investigation with important documents in his case. The prosecutor admitted that Kolomoiskyi will not be released because he can flee to Cyprus, which does not extradite its citizens.

The former management of the Ukrnafta company, whose beneficiary was businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, withdrew highly liquid assets worth tens of billions of hryvnias.

Thirteen witnesses testified against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. The validity of Kolomoiskyi's suspicion of committing the criminal offenses charged against him is confirmed by the evidence collected during the pre-trial investigation, namely: the testimony of 13 witnesses who were questioned in August, September and October 2023.