Thirteen witnesses testified against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is evidenced by court materials, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to them, the validity of Kolomoiskyi's suspicion of committing the criminal offenses charged against him is confirmed by the evidence collected during the pre-trial investigation, namely: the testimony of 13 witnesses who were questioned in August, September, and October.

The names of these witnesses are not indicated in the court documents.

The investigation also has documentary evidence against Kolomoiskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the prosecutor admitted that Kolomoiskyi would not be released because he could flee to Cyprus, which does not extradite its citizens.

The prosecutor's office sent international requests to the United States, France, Switzerland, Great Britain, Cyprus, and Israel as part of the investigation into the case against Kolomoiskyi.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts about the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and informed him of a new suspicion of embezzlement and embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.