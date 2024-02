Share:













The former management of Ukrnafta, the beneficiary of which was businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, withdrew very liquid assets worth tens of billions of hryvnias.

Alla Basalaieva, the head of the State Audit Service, announced this in an interview to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Ukrnafta is another story. It is a subsidiary. Therefore, we went there in full, also with the assistance of the head. Ukrnafta has not been audited by state auditors since 2015. They were untouched. Although the violations there were impressive: their total amount reaches UAH 198 billion, and those that led to losses - UAH 96 billion. We conducted an audit for 2017-2022. Previous management in recent years has withdrawn quite liquid assets in the amount of UAH 48.5 billion," said Basalaieva.

Also, according to her, losses from joint activities with private structures amounted to UAH 12.4 billion, non-payment of net profit to the budget - UAH 3.2 billion, non-receipt of oil products from oil refining - UAH 5.2 billion, losses from oil shortage - UAH 3.2 billion and much more.

The head of the State Audit Service noted that an audit was also conducted in Ukrtatnafta.

"The accounting was destroyed there altogether. Everything was destroyed. The amounts of losses are also insane - UAH 23.6 billion. And the same thing: high-liquid assets were withdrawn to private companies, oil products were sold without transferring funds, inefficient management decisions were made, wells were alienated for kopecks to private structures. Therefore, there are such large state losses," said Basalaieva.

She added that the story with Ukrnafta had already backfired on Kolomoiskyi, since the audit materials of Ukrnafta formed the basis of the allegations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta commissioned 8 new wells in 2023.

Under Kolomoiskyi, Ukrnafta purchased fuel from Privat, but received debts and blocked coupons.