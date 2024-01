Kolomoiskyi agrees to provide investigation with important documents in his case

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi agreed to provide the investigation with important documents in his case, but the court still extended his arrest until January 26, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.7 billion.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the same time, contrary to the allegations of the prosecution, regarding the alleged destruction of documents necessary for conducting a forensic economic examination, (Kolomoiskyi) is taking all possible measures to provide such documents for conducting an expert investigation," the materials refer to Kolomoiskyi's lawyers.

The defense asked the court to release Kolomoiskyi from custody.

Instead, at the end of December last year, the Kyiv Court of Appeals extended his preventive measure in the form of detention until January 26, 2024 inclusively, while setting a bail of UAH 2,700,000,000, which he can pay and be released.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 13 witnesses testified against Kolomoiskyi.

Kolomoiskyi cooperated with the investigation.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Economic Security Bureau and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

The prosecutor admitted that Kolomoiskyi's preventive measure was changed because the NABU took over the case.