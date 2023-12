Prosecutor admits that Kolomoiskyi will not be released because he can flee to Cyprus, which does not extradit

The prosecutor is afraid that after the release of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi from custody, he may flee to Cyprus and not be deported from there.

This is stated in court materials, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"It is necessary to note that the reservation of the Republic of Cyprus contained in the instrument of ratification of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters of 1959 indicates that under Section 2 of Article 11, the Government of the Republic of Cyprus reserves the right to refuse the extradition of its nationals. The specified clause indicates that Kolomoiskyi, while at large, can leave the territory of Ukraine and find himself in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus as a citizen of this country and, in the future, when fulfilling a request for international legal assistance within the framework of a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings, the government of the Republic of Cyprus can to refuse his extradition as a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus to the competent authorities of Ukraine," the court documents state.

In addition, it was noted that the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings is ongoing, and a large amount of investigative (search) and procedural actions are being conducted and planned for the purpose of obtaining evidence that the suspect can destroy, hide, or distort.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the court confirmed that Kolomoiskyi officially lost his Ukrainian citizenship.

Kolomoiskyi stated in court that he considers himself a citizen of Ukraine, Israel, and Cyprus.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal recognized the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi only as a citizen of Israel and Cyprus; the court did not establish Ukrainian citizenship.