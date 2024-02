Some NATO and EU countries may send troops to Ukraine - Reuters

Several NATO and European Union members are considering sending their soldiers to Ukraine based on signed bilateral security agreements, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

He was quoted by Reuters on Monday, February 26.

Fico was speaking at a televised briefing following a meeting of the Slovak Security Council ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Paris.

"I will limit myself to say that these theses (in preparation for the Paris meeting) imply a number of NATO and EU member states are considering that they will send their troops to Ukraine on a bilateral basis," Fico said.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia noted that he could not say for what purpose and what troops should do in Ukraine, but said that he saw the risk of a significant escalation of the "conflict" in Ukraine, and that more information could not be disclosed to the public. According to Fico, Slovakia, which is a member of the EU and NATO, will not send its soldiers to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 12, Ukraine agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees.

On February 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also signed an agreement on security cooperation.

Also on February 16, Ukraine signed a security agreement with France.

On February 23, Ukraine signed a security agreement with Denmark.