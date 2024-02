Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany, which in particular provides for support for Ukraine at the level of more than EUR 7 billion for 2024.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today Olaf Scholz and I signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany. An unprecedented document securing German support for Ukraine at the level of more than EUR 7 billion for this year. These are weapons for which there are already specific contracts. The agreement fixed a clear position of Germany on sanctions against the aggressor, the tribunal, frozen assets," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the agreement provides for an emergency consultation mechanism in the event of a possible future russian armed attack on Ukraine.

He thanked Germany and all the German people for their solidarity with Ukraine, support and assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, February 16, Zelenskyy arrived in Germany to meet with Scholz and participate in the Munich Security Conference.

On February 16, Zelenskyy will also visit France for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. They are also expected to sign a security guarantee agreement.

On January 12, Ukraine agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees. The United Kingdom became the first country with which Ukraine concluded such a document in accordance with the Joint Declaration of G7 of Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023.