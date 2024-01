Ukraine has agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, a historic event without exaggeration has taken place to strengthen our strategic relations with Great Britain and to accelerate the joint victory! President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation," he wrote.

Zhovkva noted that the UK once again demonstrated its leadership position and became the first country with which Ukraine concluded such a document in accordance with the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023.

"Ukraine should no longer ask for help and weapons, but will receive them automatically. Both in case of new aggression and in case of the aggravation of the current one. The UK will provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance - weapons in all dimensions: to strengthen military capabilities on land, at sea and in the air," he said.

Zhovkva also noted that in 2024 the UK will provide additional support to Ukraine worth GBP 2.5 billion and will continue to provide support for the next 10 years of this agreement.

He also said that the order of emergency coordination in case of future armed attack was agreed - a response within 24 hours.

"The procedure for emergency coordination in case of future armed attack is agreed - response within 24 hours! According to the results of such emergency consultations, Ukraine will be provided with rapid and sustained security assistance, modern military equipment in all necessary areas, as well as economic assistance," the deputy head of the Office of the President wrote.

Zhovkva stressed that this agreement takes relations between the two countries to a new strategic level.

"A simple and important formula is obtained: a 100-year partnership + 10 years of agreement + GBP 2.5 billion of support = a new level of strategic relations with the UK," he said.

Zhovkva also stressed that security guarantees are bilateral: in accordance with the agreement, Ukraine must ensure that the country's military capabilities are at such a level that in the event of external military aggression against the United Kingdom, Ukraine is able to provide it with effective military assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Ukraine.

The head of the British government noted that he came to Kyiv to convey the message that Britain is with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."