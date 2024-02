Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have signed the Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support between Denmark and Ukraine, which, in particular, provides for Denmark's allocation of EUR 1.8 billion of assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and I signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Denmark and Ukraine. A strong document affirming Denmark's unwavering support for our people. In particular, in the amount of at least EUR 1.8 billion this year. Denmark will also support efforts to ensure the holistic potential of F-16 through the aviation coalition: providing fighters, ammunition, simulators, training, maintenance," he said.

According to the Office of the President, the document establishes the main components of the security obligations granted to Ukraine by Denmark, in particular in relation to long-term military and financial assistance, and defines the priority areas of bilateral security cooperation in the military and non-military spheres, in particular in the political, financial, humanitarian and reform areas.

According to the agreement, in 2024, the military support provided by Denmark will amount to at least EUR 1.8 billion.

In addition, the Danish Fund for Ukraine for a total amount of EUR 8.5 billion covers support in 2023-2028 and serves as a comprehensive basis for long-term military and civil assistance.

The document provides for constant military assistance in various areas in coordination and cooperation with relevant international partners and institutions, focusing on the air force and air defense, maritime security, demining, technology and drones, as well as other key capabilities and urgent needs of Ukraine.

Among other things, Denmark will support efforts to ensure the holistic potential of F-16 through the aviation coalition, in particular by providing fighters, ammunition, simulators and training, as well as contributing to the long-term maintenance of fighters and creating proper conditions in Ukraine.

The partners will cooperate so that Ukraine can counteract russian cyber aggression, cyber espionage and hybrid warfare.

Denmark will also continue to actively engage with the city of Mykolaiv and the Mykolaiv Region to support their reconstruction, sustainability and reforms.

In addition, the agreement confirms Denmark's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO, in particular by supporting Ukraine's reform plans and the compatibility of its Defense and Security Forces with the Alliance. The parties confirm that Ukraine is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic and global security. Ukraine, for its part, undertakes to implement the reforms defined by the EU, IMF and NATO.

In the event of a future russian armed attack on Ukraine, the agreement provides for consultations within 24 hours in order to determine the appropriate further steps.

The document is valid for 10 years from the date of signing and provides for the possibility of extending the validity period by joint decision of the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, February 23, Zelenskyy and Frederiksen in Lviv paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine has already signed security guarantees agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany and France.