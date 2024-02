Share:













During a working visit to France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron on security cooperation between Ukraine and France, which in particular provides for France's allocation of EUR 3 billion of military assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The deal will be in place for ten years. In this document, France confirms its unwavering commitment to the strategic goal of a free, independent, democratic and sovereign Ukraine within internationally recognized borders since 1991, able to defend itself now and deter any possible aggression in the future," the statement said.

In the document, Ukraine and France recognize the importance of the fundamental principles of just peace outlined in the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.

According to the document, in 2024 France will allocate up to EUR 3 billion of military assistance and will continue to provide support to Ukraine for ten years of its action.

The document provides that within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group France will play a leading role in coalitions on artillery and air defense, as well as participate in coalitions on air forces and maritime security.

France will also contribute to the development of the defense-industrial base of Ukraine, in particular by attracting French investments, localizing production on the Ukrainian territory and joint production of priority types of weapons and ammunition.

The document also provides that together with the members of the Group of Seven and other parties, France and Ukraine will work on the creation of a compensation mechanism for compensation for damage caused by russian aggression.

France is also determined to continue to apply sanctions against sectors of the russian economy, as well as against those who support the war, either benefit from it or help bypass sanctions.

Ukraine and France will work in a coalition to find options to create a tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The document provides for an emergency consultation mechanism in the event of a possible future armed russian aggression, which is applied at the request of any of the parties to the agreement within 24 hours to determine the measures necessary to counter or deter aggression.

In addition, the document establishes French support for Ukraine's goal of joining the European Union and NATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany, which in particular provides for support for Ukraine at the level of more than EUR 7 billion for 2024.

On January 12, Ukraine agreed with the United Kingdom on security guarantees. The United Kingdom became the first country with which Ukraine concluded such a document in accordance with the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023.