President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, who is visiting Ukraine, in Lviv paid tribute to the defenders who fell during the Ukrainian-russian war.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Lviv, on the Field of Mars of the Lychakiv Cemetery, together with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, we honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine," he said.

According to the Office of the President, Zelenskyy and Frederiksen laid flowers at the graves of Ukrainian soldiers in the Field of Mars of the Lychakiv Cemetery.

The Head of State and the Prime Minister of Denmark also honored the memory of an unknown soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was killed in 2022 and was buried in Lviv.

The Lychakiv Military Cemetery is the territory of war graves in Lviv. Military personnel who were killed during the russian-Ukrainian war have been buried in the Field of Mars of the cemetery since April 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, February 24 this year will be the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On February 21, Zelenskyy called on Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to come to the border with Ukraine on February 24 to resolve the issue of blockade of Ukrainian grain.

After that, Tusk said that the Polish and Ukrainian governments would meet in Warsaw on March 28 to solve the problem of a border blockade.