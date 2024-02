Share:













Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat noted that the russians cannot fully understand how the Ukrainian defenders of the sky managed to plan operations, as a result of which 7 aircraft of the aggressor state of the russian federation were destroyed over the past week.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

"We will not talk about those tools, everyone knows anyway, I think, how the russian Su planes fall. Let's say that not only this week was such a "harvest" for the Air Force, which the commander noted. Always on the Telegram channel, he thanks our defenders of the sky that these works of destroying russian aircraft are brilliant," Ihnat said.

A spokesman for the Air Force emphasized that the Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft of the russian federation that the Armed Forces shot down this week are among the newest and strike with various means of defeat.

"Even the russians themselves cannot fully understand what it was. How our defenders managed to plan such operations. Therefore, I think that the world is also closely watching and drawing conclusions how Ukrainians are able to strike with good weapons and how much they need," he said.

Recall that on February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern direction at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

Also on the morning of February 18, the Defense Forces destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter.

In addition, on February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two russian aircraft - a Su-24 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter.

On the morning of February 21, it became known that the Ukrainian defenders destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter-bomber. This is the seventh downed plane of the enemy in the last week.