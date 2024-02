Share:













On February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern direction at once.

Colonel General Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the AFU Air Force, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As General Oleshchuk said, the losses of russia were:

- two Su-34 fighter-bombers;

- one Su-35 fighter.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the fighters were shot down during an attempt by the enemy to strike with guided aerial bombs at the positions of our troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 29, the Armed Forces shot down a russian Su-34 fighter bomber in the Luhansk Region.

On January 14, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and significantly damaged an Іl-22M air command post over the Sea of Azov.

On December 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of three Su-34 fighter-bombers of russians at once.