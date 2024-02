Share:













On the morning of February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two russian aircraft - a Su-24 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter. So, in the last 3 days, 6 fighter jets of the occupiers were shot down.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Morning of February 19, 2024. Eastern axis. Another minus two aircraft of the occupier! This is our land, and our sky! Thank you all for the combat work! There will be more! I said: don’t hang around!" the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 19, there was a lot of noise in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region - there were reports of a burning plane falling near the city and explosions.

It will be recalled that on February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern axis at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

It also became known that on February 17, after defeating the fighter jet of the aggressor state of the russian federation, the enemy pilot directed the plane to the populated areas of the Luhansk Region.

And on the morning of February 18, the Defense Forces destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter. In addition, air defense destroyed 12 Shaheds and an Kh-59 missile.