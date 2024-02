Defense forces down another russian Su-34 fighter jet along with its crew

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Mykola Oleshchuk, announced that on the morning of February 21, Ukrainian defenders downed another russian Su-34 fighter bomber. This is already the seventh downed enemy plane during the last week.

He wrote this in a message posted on Telegram.

"Minus one plane, we continue to work. This time, I can say that the Su-35 pilot was lucky - he maneuvered and no longer takes risks. But, the Su-34 crew joins our category called Eternal Flight To You All, Brothers. I have good results of objective control so that no one doubts! We will eat the russian bear in small pieces," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 19, the AFU downed two russian aircraft - a Su-24 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter.

Also, on the morning of February 18, the Defense Forces downed one russian Su-34 fighter. In addition, air defense downed 12 Shaheds and a Kh-59 missile.

On February 17, units of the Air Force of the AFU downed three russian fighters in the Eastern direction at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

In addition, it became known that on February 17, after defeating the fighter of the aggressor state of the russian federation, the enemy pilot directed the plane to the populated areas of the Luhansk region.