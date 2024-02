Share:













Copied



On the morning of February 18, the Defense Force destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter. In addition, air defense destroyed 12 Shaheds and a Kh-59 missile.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on Telegram.

"Cheerful morning, Ukraine! The Muscovites again ‘lost nothing.’ Today, at about 6.00 a.m., another Su-34 ‘successfully returned’ to the base!" said the statement.

He also informed that the air defense forces shot down 12 Shaheds and a Kh-59 aviation missile.

Oleshchuk thanked Air Force units for their successful combat work.

Recall that on February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern direction at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of February 18, the russian occupation army hit an infrastructure facility in the Poltava District of the Poltava Region.