Air Force mocks putin for trying to "protect" russian planes with icon

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, mocked russian president vladimir putin, who on February 21 at the Chkalovsky airfield presented the main command of the air and space forces of russia with a copy of the icon of the Savior Not-Made-By-Hands. The icon could not "save" another russian plane from destruction.

Yurii Ihnat published the corresponding video, recalling the loss of aircraft of the russian air force.

"On February 21, the Kremlin dictator presented the russian air and space forces with modern means of protection against American anti-aircraft guided missiles. They say it's a cheap copy, so it doesn't work," the spokesman for the Air Force wrote in a comment on the published video.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two russian aircraft - a Su-24 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter.

Also, on the morning of February 18, the Defense Forces destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter. In addition, air defense destroyed 12 Shaheds and an Kh-59 missile.

On February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern axis at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.

In addition, it became known that on February 17, after defeating the fighter of the aggressor state of the russian federation, the enemy pilot directed the plane to the populated areas of the Luhansk Region.