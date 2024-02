Pilot of downed russian fighter sent aircraft to settlements of Luhansk Region - Regional Administration

Yesterday, February 17, after the defeat of the fighter of the aggressor state of the russian federation, the enemy pilot sent the plane to the settlements of the Luhansk Region.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor has announced this.

Thus, it is reported that the pilot of the russian fighter yesterday dropped several controlled aircraft bombs on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, after which the specified russian aircraft was hit.

"And when they fried it already - I thought exclusively of myself, driving a damaged plane. Therefore, he directed the plane not to fields and forests, but to the settlements of the Antratsyt community in the occupied Luhansk Region," the head of the Regional Administration said.

It is indicated that residents of the village of Diakove saw how this russian fighter kills civilians.

"It is reported that it fell on the street, where ‘Liubov Mykolaivna’ lives. The number of victims is currently unknown," Lysohor added and posted a video.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 18, the Defense Forces destroyed another russian Su-34 fighter. In addition, air defense destroyed 12 Shaheds and a Kh-59 missile.

Recall that on February 17, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three russian fighters in the Eastern direction at once - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.