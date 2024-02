Rada tells how many changes to mobilization bill were submitted by MPs

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fedienko has said that more than 800 amendments have already been submitted to the mobilization bill.

He said this live on Novyny.Live, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of yesterday evening, about 800 amendments had been (submitted)," he said regarding the mobilization bill.

According to him, at least 3,000 amendments will be submitted to the bill.

Fedienko recalled that MPs will be submitting until February 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Member from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak predicts that the bill on mobilization from the government (No. 10449) can be put to a vote on February 22-24 or March 4-8, it will come into force in April.

On February 7, the Rada supported the bill on mobilization in the first reading.

The bill, in particular, provides for a number of legal restrictions for "evaders," including the prohibition of travel abroad, the prohibition of the right to drive vehicles and the imposition of arrest on funds and other values, but by court decision.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the mobilization bill contains a number of norms that directly contradict the Constitution of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education and Science of Ukraine recommends that Parliament keep a deferral from mobilization for contract postgraduate students.