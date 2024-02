Bill on mobilization can be put to vote on February 22-24 or March 4-8, it will enter into force in April - Zh

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, predicts that the bill on mobilization from the government (No. 10449) may be put to a vote on February 22-24 or March 4-8, and it will enter into force in April.

Zhelezniak wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the MP emphasized that he made a forecast taking into account various scenarios of the development of events, now no one knows for sure when the law will be adopted.

He noted that after voting for the bill in the first reading, without shortening the deadlines for submitting amendments, MPs have the opportunity to submit amendments until February 21 inclusively. The MP predicts that there will be many of them - more than a thousand.

Next, they need to be tabulated, which will be difficult to do in a day. Then again, the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada on National Security, Defense and Intelligence must consider all the amendments.

"In theory, the Committee under political pressure can make a decision and submit to the session hall on February 22, but... Knowing exactly the wisdom of this Committee, I very much doubt it. Once again - when the bill will be submitted for the second reading will depend on the Committee, but obviously not before February 22. Taking into account the work schedule of the Verkhovna Rada and the workload, I doubt (but do not rule out) that it will not be next week ... If it is not next week, then it will probably be somewhere on March 4-8. I personally think that this is the most probable period of time," he wrote.

Zhelezniak also predicts that many amendments will probably be put to the vote during the consideration of the bill in the session hall, and after their consideration, the final vote for the second reading should take place.

He also suggests that after the adoption of the law, it is likely that one of the MPs will introduce a blocking resolution and another vote will be needed to enable the Speaker to sign the law and send it to the President.

"At best, it will be mid-March. And only then it will go to the President for his signature. Then the President must sign the law. It will also take at least a week. And then (if it is not changed before the second reading) the law will come into force a month after signing. Therefore, accordingly, it is April, even the second half of the month," the MP noted.

Zhelezniak believes that his forecast is close to expectations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on mobilization in the first reading.