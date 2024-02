Share:













Farmers from Poland promise on February 20 to completely block all border crossings with Poland, as well as access roads to railway transfer stations and seaports.

It was reported by the Polish edition Rmf24 with reference to the statement of the Solidarity trade union.

Before that, farmers called a 30-day general strike. They are protesting against the allegedly uncontrolled influx of goods from Ukraine, which are imported to Poland due to the opening of borders by the European Union. Protesters argue that the lack of regulation calls into question the profitability of agricultural production, processing and other agriculture-related industries.

Unions warn that not only border crossings will be blocked, but also communication hubs and access roads to transshipment railway stations and seaports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, Polish farmers resumed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.

On February 11, Polish protesters dumped grain from Ukrainian trucks on the road to the border crossing in Dorohusk.

On February 12, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland appealed to the Polish police to open a case after an incident with Polish farmers dumping part of grain from Ukrainian trucks.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Czeslaw Siekierski, apologized for the Ukrainian grain dumped by Polish farmers on the border, while at the same time he called for understanding their "extremely difficult situation."