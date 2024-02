Polish farmers have blocked the movement of vehicles through the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The Ukrainian Pravda reported this with reference to the speaker of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The actions of Polish farmers to block the movement of vehicles began in front of the Medyka checkpoint opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni. At about 10:10 a.m., Polish colleagues reported this to Ukrainian border guards," he said.

Traffic is blocked by about 100 people and about 50 vehicles.

Due to these actions, the movement of trucks, cars and buses to exit from Poland and to enter Poland is currently not carried out.

According to Demchenko, in other directions, where on February 9 it was also planned to block traffic, and these are the directions of the checkpoints Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska, the movement of vehicles is currently taking place, no information from the Polish side has yet been received about the beginning of blocking.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers announced a new strike from February 9, during which they plan to block all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine for a month.

Polish farmers were outraged by the decision of the European Commission of January 31, which proposes to extend the abolition of duties for Ukrainian goods for another year.