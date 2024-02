Share:













Copied



The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland appealed to the Polish police with a demand to open a case after the incident with Polish farmers scattering part of the grain from Ukrainian trucks.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, European Pravda writes.

In particular, according to him, the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland expects a decisive reaction from the Polish side. The Ambassador reported that the Ukrainian trucks, which were stopped by farmers who dumped part of the grain from them, were sealed after customs procedures and were supposed to transit to Lithuania.

"The Embassy and Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin immediately appealed to the Polish police with the demand to open a case on the fact of this shameful crime.

“The Polish police opened proceedings and started the necessary procedures," said Zvarych, adding that diplomats are in contact with the drivers of these trucks.

"Such methods of protesters should not be tolerated in a European civilized country, not to mention the moral side of this provocation.

Therefore, we demand that the culprits be found and brought to justice. The Polish authorities should react decisively in the legal field to this shameful and offensive crime for Ukrainians and the majority of Poles and not allow similar barbaric actions in the future," the Ukrainian Ambassador said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, Polish farmers renewed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.

On February 9, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Polish farmers will prevent the transshipment of Ukrainian agricultural goods from rail to road transport.