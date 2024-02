US Senate decides to review bill on aid to Ukraine

On Thursday at 07:00 p.m. Kyiv time, the US Senate will re-consider a "clean" bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without migration reform.

Oksana Markarova, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, announced this on Facebook.

The diplomat explained that the American legislators by 58 votes against 41 supported the procedural decision, which is required to bring to a vote the question of ending the debate and "consideration of the essentially "clean" bill on US international assistance without migration reform introduced earlier today by Senator P. Murray."

She added that 60 votes would be needed for this.

According to the Ambassador, the previous bill with a "big package" that includes aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and border protection was "expectedly not supported" due to the lack of votes for the agreement on migration reform, on which the negotiators "worked in recent months."

"That is why, even before the vote on the Big Package, the appropriations committee published the text of the "replacement" document, which provides exclusively for international aid to Ukraine (USD 60.06 billion), Israel and Taiwan," Markarova said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the House of Representatives of the US Congress rejected the bill of the Republicans, which provided for the provision of USD 17.6 billion to Israel.

Earlier, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, promised to "bury" the border security bill, which also includes funds for assistance to Ukraine.

In late January, the US Department of Defense announced that without support from Congress, the department cannot provide military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, the US President's administration warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Biden threatened to veto the project to support Israel without aid to Ukraine.