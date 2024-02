The administration of US President Joe Biden has announced that it intends to veto the bill H.R. 7217, which provides for support for Israel, if it does not include aid to Ukraine.

"The administration strongly opposes the passage of H.R. 7217 by the House of Representatives... If the president receives (for signature) H.R. 7217, he will veto it," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

It said the administration had been working for months with a bipartisan group of senators to reach a national security deal that would protect the border and provide support to Ukraine and Israel. The agreement also provides for humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts in various parts of the world.

"The administration strongly urges both chambers of Congress to reject this policy move and instead send to the president's desk as soon as possible a bipartisan bill on additional funds for national security emergencies," the White House emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, promised to "bury" the bill on border security, which also includes funds for assistance to Ukraine.

In late January, the US Department of Defense announced that without support from Congress, the department cannot provide military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, the US President's administration warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Congress does not approve aid to Ukraine.